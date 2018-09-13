Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Nordea and DNB have agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in Baltic bank Luminor to a Blackstone-led private equity consortium for 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion), the two Nordic banks said.

** Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of image-editing software Photoshop, is in negotiations to buy Marketo Inc, a privately-held cloud-based marketing software company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Hershey Co said it would buy Pirate Brands from B&G Foods Inc for $420 million in an all-cash deal, giving the chocolate maker rights to snack brands such as Pirate’s Booty, Smart Puffs and Original Tings.

** Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management has built a 4.9 percent stake in U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp , seeking to persuade it to explore options that could include divestitures or an outright sale, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)