Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** German retailer Metro AG plans to sell its struggling Real hypermarket chain, which some analysts say could fetch around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) and attract interest from potential buyers including online giant Amazon.

** Exchange operator Nasdaq said it planned to buy Swedish financial technology provider Cinnober in a deal valuing the business at around 1.7 billion crowns ($190 million).

** Australian office owner Investa Office Fund said it would postpone a shareholder meeting regarding a takeover offer from private equity firm Blackstone after receiving a rival bid. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)