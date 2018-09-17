FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** EU antitrust regulators have set an Oct. 19 deadline for their ruling on Walt Disney’s $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s entertainment assets, the European Commission said.

** German publishing group Bertelsmann said it was buying U.S. online education provider OnCourse Learning from private equity firm CIP Capital in a deal worth around $500 million.

** Germany’s oldest private bank, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, has sold a majority stake in its Swiss private banking unit to a group of investors, it said without giving financial details.

** Walmart Inc’s Flipkart unit is in talks to buy a stake in Star India’s video streaming service Hotstar, the Mint daily reported, stepping up the e-commerce firm’s battle with Amazon.com Inc by expanding into video content.

** Insurance services provider Thomas Miller said it had agreed to buy the managing general agency and insurance services operations of specialist insurance services group Zeller Associates.

** Meredith Corp said on Sunday it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff for $190 million in cash.

** Deutsche Bank is considering shifting large volumes of assets from London to Frankfurt after the UK’s planned exit from the European Union next year to meet demands from European regulators, a person close to the matter said on Sunday.

** Australia’s BWX Ltd, a marketer of branded skin and hair care products, said it will remain independent after a Bain Capital-led consortium failed to submit a binding proposal and withdrew its takeover offer. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)

