Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson for about 4.3 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) as the U.S. financial services group looks to boost its speciality risk broking and global reinsurance business.

** Nestle said it would sell its Gerber Life Insurance unit to Western and Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash, helping the company to focus on its core food and beverage and consumer health businesses.

** Chemical distributor Univar Inc will acquire smaller rival Nexeo Solutions Inc for about $1.05 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to expand its presence in North America.

** Bank of Baroda Ltd, India’s second-largest state-run bank by market capitalization, fell as much as 14.2 percent after the government’s decision to merge it with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank failed to enthuse investors.

** Faroe Petroleum had a “constructive” meeting with DNO last week, Faroe’s chief executive said, as DNO is widely expected to attempt a hostile takeover of Faroe in early October.

** Italian bank UniCredit is entirely focused on organic development, its Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said, pushing back against market speculation that its management is seeking to merge with a European peer.

** German publisher Bertelsmann said it was merging its customer service business with that of its Moroccan partner Saham, opting for a global alliance rather than a sale as it restructures its sprawling portfolio.

** The infrastructure unit of Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad has called off a $940 million deal to acquire a Pakistani telecoms tower company.

** Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd said it has agreed to buy most of the Australian farm portfolio of Qatar’s Hassad Food IPO-HASS.QA, the agricultural arm of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

** Africa retail fuel venture Vivo Energy is set to close the purchase of a network of filling stations owned by Engen Holdings with the exclusion of operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the London-listed firm said. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)