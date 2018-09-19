Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Britain’s competition regulator referred Sainsbury’s 7.3 billion-pound ($9.60 billion) takeover of Asda for an in-depth review because their stores overlapped in hundreds of local areas.

** Industrial gases giants Linde and Praxair are set to sell additional assets to a consortium of Messer Group GmbH and CVC Capital Partners, moving closer to U.S. antitrust approval for their planned merger, Bloomberg reported.

** China’s HNA Group is in talks with banks to find a buyer for its CWT logistics unit, nine months after it acquired the Singaporean business in a $1 billion deal, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** John Laing Infrastructure Fund said its board had agreed the terms of its proposed 1.4 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) takeover by a consortium of funds, with the price set at 142.5 pence per share in cash.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk will merge Damco Supply Chain Services and Maersk Line’s Ocean Product, the Danish shipping giant announced on Wednesday, as it seeks to offer customers the chance to deal with one firm when shipping goods across the world.

** Poland’s state-run JSW is awaiting approval from the Energy Ministry in its bid to acquire the Polish mining assets of Australia’s Prairie Mining, JSW said. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)