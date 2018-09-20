Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Nestle put its skin health unit up for sale on Thursday, as the maker of Nescafe and Perrier water ditches underperforming businesses and seeks to fend off criticism from an activist investor demanding an overhaul.

** Total has expanded its footprint in the French electricity market with the completion of its takeover of alternative power supplier Direct Energie, and the acquisition of an electric vehicle charging solutions provider.

** Britain’s takeover regulator has taken the rare step of settling the battle for European broadcaster Sky Plc through an auction procedure after competing bids from Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox remained in place.

** Spain’s Santander is participating in a bid for its own headquarters in Spain, a source close to the bank said on Thursday, after it sold the building in 2008 for 1.9 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in a 40-year sale-to-leaseback deal.

** Hanon Systems, a South Korean auto parts maker, said on Thursday that it plans to buy Magna International’s Fluid Pressure & Controls Group, an auto electronics business, for about $1.23 billion.

** Two Samsung Group affiliates said they are selling their entire stakes worth a combined $867 million in Samsung’s de facto holding company, as South Korea’s biggest conglomerate faces government pressure to unwind group cross-shareholdings.

** Dominion Energy said it had offered to buy the rest of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in an all-stock deal, valuing the company at about $2.2 billion. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)