FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 21, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Adobe Systems Inc has agreed to buy Marketo Inc for $4.75 billion from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management, adding heft to its cloud-based digital marketing business.

** Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, leading a A$12.98 billion ($9.46 billion) bid for Australia’s biggest gas pipeline operator APA Group, has rejected suggestions that it is subject to influence from Beijing.

** Buyout group Lone Star is considering a stock market flotation of German building materials maker Xella which it bought in 2016 for 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), three people close to the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks to sell its assets in a Gulf of Mexico oilfield to Focus Oil to pay for its takeover of BG Group Plc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with matter.

** Medical equipment company Medtronic Plc will acquire Israel-based Mazor Robotics for about $1.64 billion in an all-cash deal, or $1.34 billion net of Medtronic’s existing stake in Mazor, the companies said.

** Real estate investment trust Propertylink Group said the Australian arm of real estate developer ESR Group had made a A$693.2 million ($504.9 million) takeover offer for the company.

** Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in early talks to buy food delivery company Deliveroo, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.