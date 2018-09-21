Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Adobe Systems Inc has agreed to buy Marketo Inc for $4.75 billion from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management, adding heft to its cloud-based digital marketing business.

** Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, leading a A$12.98 billion ($9.46 billion) bid for Australia’s biggest gas pipeline operator APA Group, has rejected suggestions that it is subject to influence from Beijing.

** Buyout group Lone Star is considering a stock market flotation of German building materials maker Xella which it bought in 2016 for 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), three people close to the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks to sell its assets in a Gulf of Mexico oilfield to Focus Oil to pay for its takeover of BG Group Plc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with matter.

** Medical equipment company Medtronic Plc will acquire Israel-based Mazor Robotics for about $1.64 billion in an all-cash deal, or $1.34 billion net of Medtronic’s existing stake in Mazor, the companies said.

** Real estate investment trust Propertylink Group said the Australian arm of real estate developer ESR Group had made a A$693.2 million ($504.9 million) takeover offer for the company.

** Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in early talks to buy food delivery company Deliveroo, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)