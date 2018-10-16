(Adds Sainsbury, Tod’s, Sygnia; updates Ambea)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Israeli cybersecurity technology and services provider Sygnia said it will be acquired by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek for an undisclosed amount.

** The chairman of luxury company Tod’s Diego Della Valle denied speculation over the possible sale of the group, whose majority is owned by his family.

** Britain’s competition regulator will include German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and online giant Amazon, in its market probe of Sainsbury’s proposed takeover of Asda, boosting the deal’s chances of being approved without a big sale of stores.

** Sev.en Energy will modify its offer for Czech CEZ’s Pocerady coal-fired power plant, the company’s chief executive Lubos Pavlas told reporters.

** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan finalised a deal to buy out Showa Shell Sekiyu through a share swap in a transaction worth about $5.6 billion.

** Amazon.com Inc is likely to buy at least 7 percent to 8 percent stake in India’s Future Retail Ltd through an investment arm, CNBC-TV 18 reported, citing sources.

** Spanish utility Iberdrola said it had agreed to sell its stake in its conventional generation assets, held by the company Scottish Power, to Drax for around 801 million euros ($927 million) as part of its asset rotation plans.

** Sweden’s Ambea has agreed to buy nursing homes and assisted living operations of rival Aleris for an estimated 3 billion Swedish crowns ($335 million) to become the Nordic region’s largest care provider, it said.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is taking a minority stake in Denmark-based Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft said in a statement.

** The world’s biggest miner BHP, nearly doubled its stake in SolGold Plc, bolstering its influence alongside top shareholder Newcrest Mining as it eyes SolGold’s promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.

** Brazil’s for-profit education company Kroton Educacional SA sees “a lot of room” for more acquisitions following a series of deals, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo told journalists.

** Cloud technology company Twilio Inc said it would buy email technology firm SendGrid Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $2 billion, combining two firms that handle communications between apps and their users. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)