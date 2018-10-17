Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** A unit of Royal Dutch Shell is acquiring a 15-percent stake in Toll4Europe, an electronic toll service provider that is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, the German company said.

** Power generator ContourGlobal Plc said it was in talks with Spanish utility Iberdrola SA over a potential deal to buy the Milan-listed company’s 50-megawatt solar power plant in Spain.

** French oil major Total has signed a deal with Indian conglomerate Adani Group to re-enter the South Asian nation’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and build 1,500 retail service stations over the coming decade.

** Greece’s National Bank said it had ended discussions with Shanghai-based Gongbao Group on the potential sale of its insurance division.

** French shipping group CMA CGM has obtained a further 4.56 percent stake in CEVA Logistics AG, the Swiss transport group which rejected a bid from Denmark’s DSV , Ceva said.

** Uber Technologies Inc is considering selling minority stakes in its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing company tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has bought Barcelona-based network data analysis firm Zhilabs, as the South Korean giant gears up to launch products for connected devices and 5G mobile services that require fast data crunching.

** Building and construction materials maker Boral Ltd said it would sell its U.S. Block business to Quikrete Holdings for $156 million.

** Russia’s VTB Bank may obtain a 25 percent stake in the country’s largest container company Transcontainer from Russian shipping firm FESCO, a source familiar with the deal and an industry source told Reuters. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)