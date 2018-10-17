(Adds Astorg, ArcelorMittal, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, Inalum, Sprint)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** French private equity firm Astorg said it had reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in health devices manufacturer Nemera from Montagu Private Equity.

** ArcelorMittal SA said it would pay 74.69 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) to creditors of two Indian companies in which it previously held stakes, in order to make its acquisition offer valid for Essar Steel, another debt-ridden Indian steel firm.

** Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade has approved the sale of a distribution company owned by state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, according to the official gazette.

** Indonesia’s state-owned miner Inalum is looking to finalise a $3.85 deal for majority control of the local unit of global mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc in December, a company official said.

** Sprint Corp has sold the mobile data and advertising company it created in 2012 to InMobi, which provides technology for marketers, in an all-stock deal, the companies said.

** A unit of Royal Dutch Shell is acquiring a 15-percent stake in Toll4Europe, an electronic toll service provider that is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, the German company said.

** Power generator ContourGlobal Plc said it was in talks with Spanish utility Iberdrola SA over a potential deal to buy the Milan-listed company’s 50-megawatt solar power plant in Spain.

** French oil major Total has signed a deal with Indian conglomerate Adani Group to re-enter the South Asian nation’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and build 1,500 retail service stations over the coming decade.

** Greece’s National Bank said it had ended discussions with Shanghai-based Gongbao Group on the potential sale of its insurance division.

** French shipping group CMA CGM has obtained a further 4.56 percent stake in CEVA Logistics AG, the Swiss transport group which rejected a bid from Denmark’s DSV , Ceva said.

** Uber Technologies Inc is considering selling minority stakes in its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing company tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has bought Barcelona-based network data analysis firm Zhilabs, as the South Korean giant gears up to launch products for connected devices and 5G mobile services that require fast data crunching.

** Building and construction materials maker Boral Ltd said it would sell its U.S. Block business to Quikrete Holdings for $156 million.

** Russia’s VTB Bank may obtain a 25 percent stake in the country’s largest container company Transcontainer from Russian shipping firm FESCO, a source familiar with the deal and an industry source told Reuters. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)