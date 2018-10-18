Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Hungarian holding companies Konzum and Opus Global announced a plan to merge, creating a combined entity with a market capitalisation of about 350 billion to 400 billion forints ($1.25 billion to $1.43 billion).

** German copper products maker Wieland-Werke has submitted concessions in an attempt to allay European Union antitrust concerns over its plan to buy a flat rolled copper products business from Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter.

** Industrial gases group Praxair and Linde are set to win U.S. antitrust approval for their planned $86 billion merger, clearing the last major hurdle for the deal, German monthly Manager Magazin reported.

** North African-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy said that talks to buy some of BP’s Egyptian assets have been abandoned.

** Greece expects to get final bids for a majority stake in its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum next month after a key regulatory decision on the process, a source close to the sale said.

** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said Japan’s Fair Trade Commission had approved its $62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc, bringing the Japanese firm closer to sealing a deal that will make it a global top 10 drugmaker.

** Freenet is not considering buying further shares in German electronics retailer Ceconomy, WirtschaftsWoche magazine quoted the telecoms company’s chief executive as saying.

** French supermarket retailer Casino has agreed to sell a portfolio of real estate assets for 180 million euros ($207 million), as it continues an asset-sale programme to cut debts which have concerned some investors.

** Novartis AG will acquire U.S.-based cancer drugmaker Endocyte Inc for $2.1 billion in cash as the Swiss drugmaker expands its radiopharmaceuticals business, the companies said.

** Indian business conglomerate Tata Group has held preliminary discussions to buy a large stake in debt-laden Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the Times of India reported.

** Private equity giant Blackstone Group has quit a takeover battle for Australian office-block owner Investa Office Fund after it was gazumped by Canadian landlord Oxford Properties Group’s A$3.35 billion ($2.4 billion) bid. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)