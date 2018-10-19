Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Russian oil firm Lukoil has no immediate plans to sell its power assets in Russia, chief executive Vagit Alekperov said during a visit to Uzbekistan.

** South Africa’s Clover Industries said it has entered into talks with an unnamed firm that intends to acquire the entire issued share capital of the dairy company, sending its shares up 13 percent.

** Car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen said it acquired a 35 percent stake in ASAP, a Germany-based maker of software and testing systems for autonomous driving applications and electric vehicles.

** Zegona Communications said it would increase its stake in Spain’s Euskaltel by offering to buy 14.9 percent of its shares for 7.75 euros each, with the objective of increasing its presence on the group’s board to drive expansion.

** Private equity fund CVC has invited banks to pitch for the sale or initial public offering of Nordic optical retailer Synsam, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal which could value the company at more than $950 million.

** Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani has been approached by many suitors but intends to remain an independent player, the company’s founder and owner said in an interview in MF daily.

** Shopping center owner Intu Properties said it was considering a 215 pence per share preliminary takeover offer from a consortium led by its deputy chairman John Whittaker, sending it shares 14 percent higher.

** LSE Group said it was acquiring further 15.1 percent shares in LCH Group Holdings Limited for up to 438 million euros ($501.99 million).

** Bank Vontobel will acquire the international portfolio of U.S.-based clients from Swiss private banking peer Lombard Odier as it seeks to expand its footprint in the region, Vontobel said.

** The board of online discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to put the business up for sale, Chairman Rodger Lawson told analysts on a call to discuss the company’s earnings.

** Micron Technology Inc said it planned to take full control of IM Flash Technologies joint venture with Intel Corp. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)