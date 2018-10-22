Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Japanese car parts maker Calsonic Kansei, owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR, has agreed to buy Fiat Chrysler’s high-tech parts-making unit Magneti Marelli unit for 6.2 billion euros ($7.1 billion), the companies said.

** U.S. firm Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has agreed to sell its energy, chemicals and resources business to WorleyParsons for $3.3 billion, in a deal that will double the size of the Australian engineering services firm.

** Blackstone Group has agreed a deal to acquire Ulterra Drilling Technologies, a manufacturer of drill bits and downhole tools for the oil and gas industry, for around $700 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Sony Corp has not offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators reviewing its $2.3 billion offer for control of EMI to become the world’s largest music publisher, the European Commission website showed.

** National Bank of Bahrain is weighing an acquisition of shares in Bahrain Islamic Bank, the company said in a disclosure.

** Rallye, the holding company that controls French supermarket retailer Casino, has received an offer for its ‘Courir’ sports brand, with both companies keen to sell assets and cut debts that have concerned some investors.