Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said it is acquiring all outstanding shares of Japanese skincare firm Ci:z Holdings Co Ltd that it does not already own for 230 billion yen ($2.05 billion) in cash.

** AstraZeneca is ploughing deeper into cancer immunotherapy through a wide-ranging deal with Innate Pharma , which includes the British group buying a 9.8 percent stake in the French biotech company.

** Canada’s FSD Pharma Inc signed a letter of intent to acquire Israel’s Therapix Biosciences Ltd for $48 million in stock, combining two complementary businesses focused on the research and development of cannabinoid treatments.

** FWD Group, led by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, will buy control of an Indonesian life insurance venture from Commonwealth Bank of Australia for A$426 million ($300 million) as it seeks to expand across Asia.

** Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and its partners lobbed a second A$4.1 billion ($2.9 billion) bid for hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, this time with a top shareholder’s support.

** Aluminum products maker Arconic Inc’s board of directors is mulling an $11 billion acquisition offer it received last Friday from buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Biosev SA, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer controlled by global commodities trader Louis Dreyfus , is in talks to sell more assets in the country as it seeks to cut debt, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

** Providence Service Corp, the largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation services in the United States, is exploring a sale after attracting interest from private equity firms, three people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)