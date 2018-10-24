Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Kraft Heinz Co will sell part of its Indian business, including brands such as malt-based drink Complan and energy drink Glucon-D, for 45.95 billion rupees ($627.18 million), at a time when Indian consumers are demanding healthier, sugar-free alternatives.

** German wholesaler Metro is talking to banks about finding a partner for its China business, a spokesman said, confirming a report by news agency Bloomberg.

** Shares of Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil jumped 30 percent early after a takeover offer from French firm Rubis was made public, Refinitiv data showed.

** Endeavor Energy Resources LP is exploring a sale that could value the Texas-based privately held oil producer at more than $10 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

** France and Italy moved closer towards a military shipbuildling alliance when state-controlled shipyards Naval Group and Fincantieri announced a 50-50 joint venture to bid for Franco-Italian warship projects and export to the world market. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)