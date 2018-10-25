Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Thursday:

** French shipping group CMA CGM will offer to buy out other shareholders of Ceva Logistics in a move to reinforce its partnership with the Swiss transport firm, which could see CMA CGM end up with majority control.

** French car parts maker Faurecia SA is set to buy a majority stake in Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion Co from Hitachi Ltd for around 80 billion yen ($710 million), the Nikkei reported.

** China’s Wingtech Technology Co Ltd, the world’s largest smartphone contract manufacturer, is acquiring Dutch semiconductor firm Nexperia Holding by buying a majority stake from its Chinese owners for 25.2 billion yuan ($3.63 billion).

** Australia’s largest wealth manager AMP Ltd said it would sell its life insurance arm at a discount and revealed its funds were haemorrhaging cash as clients pulled out their money in response to revelations of systemic wrongdoing.

** Felix Energy LLC, a closely held Denver-based oil producer with operations in the largest U.S. shale field, is exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $3.5 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. telecommunications equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc is in talks to acquire set-top box maker Arris International PLC in a bid to expand its offerings, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)