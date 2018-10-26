Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Norway’s Statkraft, one of Europe’s largest producers of renewable energy, agreed to acquire eight operational hydropower plants in Brazil’s Espirito Santo state, with a total installed capacity of 131.9 megawatt (MW), the firm said.

** France’s Faurecia has agreed a 141 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to buy Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion from Hitachi to strengthen its presence in new auto technologies.

** French prepaid meal voucher and card provider company Edenred said it did not plan to buy a stake in French payments group Ingenico, potentially leaving the field open for bank Natixis to snap up Ingenico.

** China’s Dalian Wanda Group is exploring a partial sale of its Hollywood film studio and the full sale of its sports assets in its latest push to reduce offshore holdings under pressure from Beijing, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Chipmaker Mellanox Technologies Ltd has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** Chile’s Constitutional Court rejected a lawsuit to block Chinese miner Tianqi Lithium Corp’s $4.1 billion purchase of a stake in Chilean lithium miner SQM, all but clearing the way for the transaction to close.

** Chevron Corp has held talks to acquire Pasadena Refining System Inc (PRSI), a Texas oil refining unit of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, three people familiar with the matter said this week. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)