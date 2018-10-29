(Adds Doha Bank, Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Alitalia; Updates BPER, Red Hat, Hitachi)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: ** IBM Corp’s $34 billion deal to buy Red Hat Inc RHT.N drove shares in the small but fast-growing software maker 50 percent higher on Monday, reflecting the huge premium IBM is paying to ward off any potential challenger bids. ** Australian adult education provider Navitas Ltd rebuffed a A$1.97 billion ($1.4 billion) approach from its founder and a private equity firm, leaving some investors concerned the tactic may not generate a better deal. ** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has proposed to European regulators it could sell a Shire treatment in development due to concerns of overlap in inflammatory bowel disease treatments and its own drug Entyvio as it seeks clearance for the two companies’ merger. ** Private equity firm EQT made a recommended 5.97 billion Swedish crown ($654 million) cash bid to buy Swedish specialty pharma group Karo Pharma. ** Hitachi has wrapped up a bitter feud with U.S. activist investor Elliott over Ansaldo STS, agreeing to buy the fund’s stake in the Italian rail signalling group as part of a move to take full control. ** Italian regional lender BPER is one of the possible partners for a tie-up with Unipol Banca, the CEO of Unipol group Carlo Cimbri told daily la Repubblica on Monday. ** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia and Spanish builder ACS have completed the joint acquisition of Spain’s Abertis in a 16.5-billion-euro ($19 billion) deal that creates the world’s biggest toll-road group. ** Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media said it had bought U.S. online dating site eharmony, in the first significant deal since it carved out a new e-commerce joint venture with General Atlantic. ** A joint venture signed between defence company Leonardo and shipbuilder Fincantieri will favour Italy’s talks with France over a military shipbuilding deal, Leonardo CEO told Corriere della Sera. ** Greece’s privatisation agency said on Monday it signed a deal to sell railway maintenance company ROSCO (EESSTY) to TrainOSE, a subsidiary of Italian railway operator Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane, for 22 million euros ($25.05 million). ** Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s No. 3 power utility, has received a “tentative offer” for its stake in the Santo Antônio hydropower dam, the company said in a securities filing, but no deal has been agreed on yet. ** Qatar’s Doha Bank has cut its exposure to the United Arab Emirates though an asset swap with UAE banks amid strained relations between the two countries, four sources said. ** The Italian railways is set to hold a board meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss an offer for the whole of flagship carrier Alitalia, a source close to the matter. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)