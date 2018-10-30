Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Japan’s Shinwa Bank and Eighteenth Bank Ltd have decided to postpone their planned merger by six months, saying they wanted to bring the dates of their merger and systems integration closer together to avoid complications for customers. ** Britain’s Restaurant Group Plc said it had acquired the Wagamama noodle chain for 357 million pounds ($457.03 million) in cash, expanding its chain of pubs and airport and shopping mall eateries. ** AstraZeneca said it would sell the European rights to acid-reflux medicine Nexium to Grunenthal for an upfront $700 million and future sales-related payments of up to $90 million as it is not in the company’s targeted therapy areas. ** Regulatory changes in Italy could pave the way to a merger with broadband company Open Fiber, Telecom Italia (TIM) Chief Executive Amos Genish told the Financial Times. ** British books, newspaper and stationery seller WH Smith took a step into U.S. airports by buying digital accessories retailer InMotion for 155 million pounds ($198.40 million), pushing its shares 5 percent higher in early trade. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)