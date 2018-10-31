Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

** Commonwealth Bank of Australia will sell its asset management arm to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for $2.9 billion in a surprise sale, the latest business to be sold by an Australian financial giant amid unprecedented regulatory scrutiny. ** Australia’s AMP Ltd defended the valuation and sale of its life insurance arm after a large shareholder threatened to campaign for a board spill over the price it agreed for the business last week. ** British gaming and betting company William Hill Plc said that it offered to buy Sweden-based gaming company Mr Green & Co AB for 2.82 billion Swedish Crowns($307.40 million), looking to expand and diversify into more European markets. ** Britain’s competition watchdog cleared CME Group Inc’s 3.9 billion pounds ($4.96 billion) deal to buy Michael Spencer’s NEX Group Plc, paving the way for a cross-border trading powerhouse. ** Intu Properties Plc said it had given a consortium led by deputy chairman John Whittaker until Nov. 15 to make a firm offer or walk away from a bid for the shopping center owner.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Inc for more than $11 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Italian publisher GEDI is thinking of buying Telecom Italia’s 70 percent stake in Persidera to take full control of the broadcasting unit before selling most of it on, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** Newell Brands Inc is nearing a deal to sell Jostens, a U.S. manufacturer of memorabilia such as class rings and yearbooks, to private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC for around $1.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. [nL2N1XA27A} (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)