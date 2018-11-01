Funds News
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: ** Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP said it has agreed to buy SGI Frontier Capital Pte Ltd, giving it a foothold to invest in frontier markets in Asia and Africa.

** State-appointed administrators at Alitalia said on Wednesday they had received two binding offers for the Italian airline and one non-binding expression of interest.

** Shares in Australia’s largest-listed wealth manager, AMP Ltd, jumped more than 7 percent, following reports that the country’s largest investment bank, Macquarie Group, was considering a tilt at the embattled firm. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

