Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: ** Gene sequencing company Illumina Inc said on Thursday it plans to buy smaller rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2 billion, expanding its capabilities as the market grows. ** Australia’s MYOB Group said it will grant due diligence to KKR & Co after the U.S. buyout giant sweetened its offer to take full control of the accounting software provider firm to A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion). (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

