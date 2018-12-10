Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** Swedish technical consultancy AF has agreed to buy smaller Finnish peer Poyry for 611 million euros ($695 million) to create a leading European engineering and consulting business, AF said.

** Tivity Health Inc said it would acquire Nutrisystem Inc in a cash-and-stock deal that values the weight management product developer at $1.4 billion.

** IOOF Holdings Ltd said its top two executives would step aside while they fight an unprecedented move by the prudential regulator to have them banned from running Australia’s second-largest wealth manager.

** Oil firm Azinor Catalyst has “received a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of material non-operated interests in three exploration wells planned for 2019 on Catalyst’s Boaz, Goose and Hinson prospects,” it said.

** A spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry declined to comment on “speculation” about a possible merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

** Democratic Republic of Congo’s state mining company Gecamines said on Monday it would increase its stake in its Boss Mining joint venture with ENRC Africa Holdings to 49 percent after the two companies renegotiated terms.

** The chief executive of China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said she believes investing in Chile’s lithium miner SQM will bring “long-term benefits” for both companies, despite strict conditions set for its involvement by local anti-trust regulators.

** Goldilocks Investment Company, an indirect subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), has increased its beneficial ownership in Dubai-listed Islamic Arab Insurance Company , known as Salama, to 14.1 percent, it said on Sunday. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)