Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** CVC Capital Partners​ has launched a bid for Sweden’s Ahlsell just two years after listing it, valuing the construction products and tools distributor at about 24 billion Swedish crowns ($2.65 billion).

** A consortium led by China’s Jin Jiang International said it had made an offer for the entire equity of Radisson Hospitality, valuing the Swedish hotel chain at 7 billion Swedish crowns ($774.3 million).

** Danske Bank’s pension unit Danica has divested the Swedish part of its business to a private equity consortium at about 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($288 million), the lender said.

** Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd and its buyout target, Avista Corp, said they would file a petition, asking the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to reconsider its order rejecting their merger.

** U.S. private investment firm Castlelake LP has struck a deal to buy a portfolio of about 30 narrowbody planes from AirAsia Group Bhd for a total price of roughly $800 million, people familiar with the transaction said.

** Goldilocks Investment Co, an indirect subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), has acquired an 18.32 percent stake in Dubai-listed Gulf Navigation Holding, the company said late Monday.

** Russia’s Alfa-Bank denied reports that it might be sold and said that there had been no talks to organise a possible sale of the lender, RIA news agency reported.

** The board of French utility Engie will decide to stick with its 32 percent stake in Suez and will not make any moves to increase that holding or look to gain control of Suez, said a source close to Engie’s board.

** Fertiliser maker Yara may sell its Environmental Solutions business unit as part of a strategic review, a spokesman for the Norwegian company said. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)