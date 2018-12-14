Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** French luxury behemoth Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy said it agreed to buy luxury hotel group Belmond in a deal valuing the company at $3.2 billion.

** Australia’s Mineral Resources signed a binding deal to sell a stake in its Wodgina Lithium Project and form a lithium joint venture with U.S.-based Albemarle Corp for $1.15 billion.

** German public-sector bank Helaba has agreed to acquire the German unit of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia for 352 million euros ($397.69 million), the lenders said in statements on Friday.

** East Timor’s president has vetoed a government bid to increase access to its petroleum fund for investment in energy projects, potentially delaying a $650 million buyout of Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillip’s holdings in the Greater Sunrise gas project.

** Japan Post Holdings Co is planning to invest about $2.6 billion in Aflac Inc, aiming to become the largest shareholder in the U.S. insurer, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Drug distributor Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) said it had offered about A$727 million ($524.9 million) to buy all of peer Sigma Healthcare Ltd, aiming to consolidate in the face of increased competitive and regulatory pressures.

** Shares in Aspen Pharmacare fell more than 8 percent on Friday, a day after the South African drugmaker said it had negotiated a temporary relaxation of its lending agreements and forecast little growth in full-year revenues.

** Sweden’s Intrum said it will buy Banco Sabadell’s real estate servicer Solvia for an enterprise value of about 300 million euros ($340.62 million), aimed at strengthening its position in the Spanish market.

** Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecoms company, said it was reviewing its network vendor strategy in light of a debate on the security of Chinese network equipment that it was taking “very seriously”.

** German publisher Axel Springer will look to bolster its existing businesses with incremental acquisitions in 2019, CEO Mathias Doepfner said, but does not, for now, plan major deals that would require outside financing.

** Renzo Rosso, the founder of fashion label Diesel, is interested in buying Italy’s Roberto Cavalli through his OTB holding company, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

** European hospital and nursing bed maker LINET Group is in talks with three or four bidders over the potential sale of a stake and could wrap up a deal in the first half of 2019, the company’s founder and main shareholder said. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)