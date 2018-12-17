Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** ABB will sell a majority stake in its Power Grids division to Japan’s Hitachi and return the proceeds to shareholders, bowing to pressure from an activist investor to sell the business that makes transformers and converters.

** Japanese healthcare firm Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd is said to be close to a $1.6 billion deal for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s French over-the-counter drugs business UPSA, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** SSE and Innogy scrapped plans for a British energy retail joint venture, saying they could not agree on new commercial terms after Britain’s regulator proposed a cap on energy bills.

** SSE has not received any other specific offers for its retail business, its CEO said, following the collapse of a proposed tie up with Innogy’s npower.

** Denmark’s Saxo Bank has agreed to buy all shares in Dutch online bank BinckBank for around $480 million in an all-cash public offer.

** Payments company Ingenico, which had attracted bid interest after a string of profit warnings, said it had dropped talks over a possible deal and was working on a new strategy plan.

** Hitachi Ltd has not given up yet on its nuclear project in Britain, a senior executive said, denying recent media reports that it was considering scrapping the 3 trillion yen ($26.61 billion) project.

** Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd said its open offer to buy an additional 26 percent stake in India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd will not proceed as per the timeline following a court ruling.

** Spain’s state-held lender Bankia said it had sold a portfolio of toxic assets with a gross value of 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) to two subsidiaries of U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.

** The Qatar Financial Centre released a statement distancing itself from a newspaper report which said it planned to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank.

** Standard Chartered PLC has agreed terms for the sale of its private equity division, ending a more than two-year effort to shed a business the bank no longer deemed central to its strategy.

** The European Commission fined Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) 77 million euros ($87.3 million) for blocking rivals’ access to key gas infrastructure in Bulgaria. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)