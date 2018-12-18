Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp said it will sell its stake in two Australian thermal coal mines for A$750 million ($539 million).
** A consortium led by British private equity firm Bridgepoint has made a takeover offer of 9.19 billion Swedish crowns ($1 billion) in cash for Swedish gaming company Cherry AB , Cherry said.
** Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has raised its holdings in Ecuador gold and copper developer SolGold Plc, nudging further ahead of the company’s second biggest investor BHP Group,.
** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and Sprint Corp S.N have won backing for their $26 billion merger from two national security reviews on Monday, clearing key hurdles in their tie-up bid.
** Nigeria’s Access Bank has agreed to takeover mid-tier rival Diamond Bank, the lenders said on Monday, in a deal both said would create Africa’s largest bank by customers.
** Fletcher Building has agreed to sell the Formica Group to Netherlands-based Broadview Holding BV for $840 million as New Zealand’s largest builder streamlines its business, sparking a rally in its shares.
** Brazil’s Embraer SA will receive the same net proceeds from a deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial jet unit to Boeing Co, even though the U.S. aircraft maker increased the enterprise value which includes debt by 11 percent.
Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru