Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

**U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co slashed a A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) buyout proposal for Australian accounting software maker MYOB Group, a sign of the souring appeal of high-tech investments and sending the target’s shares down.

** Australia’s competition regulator approved aerospace and defence company Thales S.A’s 4.8 billion euro bid for chipmaker Gemalto after the French company accepted a court enforceable undertaking to divest a part of its business.

** Reinsurer Swiss Re has agreed a deal with Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group under which MS&AD will invest a further 315 million pounds ($398.19 million) into Swiss Re’s closed book business ReAssure.

** French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell its bank in Serbia to Hungary’s OTP Bank, as SocGen continues its retreat from parts of eastern Europe while OTP gradually increases its presence in the region.

** Britain’s Faroe Petroleum again rejected a hostile bid by Norway’s DNO, which it said was “inadequate” and substantially undervalued the Aberdeen-based firm.

** A German court in Munich said that industrial gases group Linde AG did not have to ask its shareholders for approval of its planned merger with U.S peer Praxair at a general meeting. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)