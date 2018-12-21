Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** French energy giant is in advanced talks with Albion Energy and First Alpha Energy Capital, two privately owned firms, on the sale of some of its British North Sea assets, according to two industry sources.

** Online food delivery company Takeaway.com has won the long struggle for supremacy in the German market, agreeing to buy larger rival Delivery Hero’s activities in the country in a 930 million euro ($1.1 billion) deal.

** Boeing Co and Nigeria’s Green Africa Airways have committed for up to 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft, in a deal that carries a list price of $11.7 billion.

** RPC Group Plc yet again pushed the deadline by which Apollo Global Management must make a firm offer to buy the London-listed plastics packaging firm or walk away.

** Perspektiva, a company affiliated with the owners of meat producer Cherkizovo Group, wants to buy poultry meat producer Belaya Ptitsa Kursk, Vedomosti business daily reported.

** Indonesia Financial Service Authority (OJK) has approved the merger of PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN) and PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia, the banks said.

** Spain’s government plans to delay the sale of its 61 percent stake in Bankia until the end 2021 from the original date of before the end of 2019, sources familiar with the operation said.

** Broadband provider Liberty Global plc said that it would sell its DTH satellite TV operations to M7 Group for a total enterprise value of about 180 million euros ($206.41 million) on a U.S. GAAP basis.

** Sweden’s Folksam has acquired half of Swedish national pension fund AP1’s preference shares in Geely-owned Volvo Car Group, the insurance and savings group said.

** The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved Gray Television Inc’s $3.5 billion bid to acquire Raycom Media Inc.

** Austrian bank BAWAG Group has agreed to make two acquisitions of German and Swiss companies specialising in the dental sector for an undisclosed amount, it said.

** Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc will buy a 35 percent stake in Juul Labs Inc for $12.8 billion, a marriage between an old-line tobacco giant and a fast-growing electronic-cigarette rival looking to make inroads among smokers.

** Dealmakers celebrating their third-strongest year on record are fretting 2019 will herald a steep drop in mergers and acquisitions worldwide, as market jitters and economic uncertainty take their toll.

** U.S. game software firm Zynga Inc said on Thursday it would buy a majority stake in Finland’s Small Giant Games, maker of the popular Android game Empires & Puzzles, for about $700 million, in a move to strengthen its mobile game portfolio.

** Australia’s Healthscope Ltd said it has extended exclusive takeover talks with suitor Brookfield Asset Management Inc by a month, and that a rival suitor remained interested, potentially re-igniting a bidding war.

** Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc said on Thursday it is evaluating options for its business, including a possible sale amid pressure from activist investor Engaged Capital.

** HSBC Holdings’ Asia Pacific insurance unit has received regulatory approval to divest its 49 percent stake in the Malaysian life insurance joint venture to Hong Kong-based FWD Group, owned by tycoon Richard Li. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)