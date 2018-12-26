Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan’s Sun Corp is looking to sell up to 50 percent of Israeli digital intelligence provider Cellebrite at a valuation of $400 million, a leading Israeli financial newspaper said.

** The Moscow Exchange is expected to postpone the acquisition of a stake in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) to early 2019 from this year, the bourse said.

** The Government of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates will invest up to 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.32 million) in struggling Invest Bank, the lender said, disclosing details of the two-stage investment plan.

** Saudi Riyad Bank’s shares surged 5 percent, its biggest intra-day gain since June 5, after it announced merger talks with National Commercial Bank (NCB) in a move analysts said could trigger a wider banking consolidation.

** Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) has invited banks to pitch for an advisory role in its potential acquisition of stakes in five agri-nutrients businesses now held by Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), two sources told Reuters.

** Nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) has terminated an agreement to sell its African assets to Botswana’s state-run BCL Group, the Russian company said in a statement.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) wants to acquire Asian commercial banks, utilising some of the up to $12 billion in surplus capital that Japan’s third-largest lender expects to build up over the next five years, its chief executive said.