Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japan’s NEC Corp said it would spend around 136 billion yen ($1.23 billion) to purchase KMD, which is Denmark’s largest IT company.

** Visa Inc is paying 198 million pounds ($250.6 million) to buy Earthport Plc, a British firm that facilitates international transactions for banks and businesses, the U.S.-based payments group said.

** France’s Vinci is paying about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) for a majority stake in Gatwick, adding the second busiest airport in Britain to its portfolio despite the shadow of Brexit.