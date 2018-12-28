Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Pan-European exchanges group Euronext NV, which plans a bid to buy Oslo Bors, said it had now secured the backing of a majority of shareholders in the Norwegian stock market operator.

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca has earmarked 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion) for acquisitions in 2019, its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told daily La Stampa.

** The founding family of Italian jewellery group Casa Damiani said it would launch a takeover to buy the company and delist it from the Milan bourse. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)