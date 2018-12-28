Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 28, 2018 / 10:03 AM / in 6 minutes

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Pan-European exchanges group Euronext NV, which plans a bid to buy Oslo Bors, said it had now secured the backing of a majority of shareholders in the Norwegian stock market operator.

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca has earmarked 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion) for acquisitions in 2019, its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told daily La Stampa.

** The founding family of Italian jewellery group Casa Damiani said it would launch a takeover to buy the company and delist it from the Milan bourse. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below