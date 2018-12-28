(Adds Aphria, Oslo Stock Exchange, New York Yankees, PT Perusahaan Gas Negara)

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc said Green Growth Brands Ltd’s proposed C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion) all-stock hostile bid undervalued the company.

** The owner of the Oslo stock exchange said it will explore alternative initiatives as well as Euronext NV’s offer for the company to find the best solution to maximize shareholder value.

** The New York Yankees are in talks with Amazon.com Inc and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc about a joint bid for the team’s regional sports network, Yes, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Indonesian gas utility PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk said it will pay 20.2 trillion rupiah ($1.39 billion) to acquire 51 percent of PT Pertamina Gas (Pertagas), 22 percent more than previously announced to reflect the inclusion of four Pertagas subsidiaries in the deal.

** Pan-European exchanges group Euronext NV, which plans a bid to buy Oslo Bors, said it had now secured the backing of a majority of shareholders in the Norwegian stock market operator.

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca has earmarked 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion) for acquisitions in 2019, its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told daily La Stampa.

** The founding family of Italian jewellery group Casa Damiani said it would launch a takeover to buy the company and delist it from the Milan bourse.