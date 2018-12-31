Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Eddie Lampert submitted a $4.4 billion takeover bid for the bankrupt U.S. retailer, representing its only chance of escaping liquidation and laying off tens of thousands of workers, a spokesman for the billionaire’s hedge fund said.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in exclusive talks with French peer Evolem to buy its majority stake in insurer APRIL, the companies said in a statement.

** The Government of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates has made an enhanced offer to invest in struggling Invest Bank and the bank’s shareholders will vote on the deal on Jan. 8, the lender said. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)