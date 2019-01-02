Market News
January 2, 2019 / 10:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it plans to sell up to 8 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) worth of new shares in Shanghai to help fund its purchase of Canada’s Nevsun Resources Ltd.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it would sell 30 percent of desalination firm IDE Technologies to Alfa Partners for 530 million shekels ($142 million).

** State-owned defence contractor Israel Aerospace Industries said it was in talks to invest in local drone maker Aeronautics. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)

