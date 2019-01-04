Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd’s proposed C$6.7 billion ($4.97 billion) acquisition of Avista Corp, the companies said.

** An entity controlled by Hudson’s Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker will buy the stake owned by a unit of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in the Canadian retailer, according to L&T B Cayman Inc, a top shareholder in Hudson’s Bay and a joint buyer.

** Norwegian oil company DNO ASA has achieved another slight increase to its stake in Faroe Petroleum Plc , it said as it continues its battle for control of the British business.

** Norwegian stock exchange operator Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA is inviting potential buyers to come forward, it said in a direct challenge to Euronext NV’s recent 625 million euro ($713.25 million) offer for the company. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)