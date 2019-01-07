Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Australian medical centre operator Healius Ltd on Monday rejected a A$1.7 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout approach from China’s Jangho Group Co Ltd, denting its shares but leaving investors hoping for a higher offer. ** Mexican petrochemical company Alpek, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell two cogeneration energy plants to a subsidiary of London-listed power generator ContourGlobal for $801 million. ** Sanofi will pay Regeneron some $582 million in a revision of their deal in immuno-oncology, a growing sector in healthcare research which aims to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. ** Activist investor Starboard Value LP has acquired a stake in discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc and is asking the company to sell its Family Dollar business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)