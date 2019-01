Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday: ** Swiss chemicals company Sika AG has agreed to buy French rival Parex in a 2.5 billion Swiss franc ($2.55 billion) deal, its biggest acquisition, as it seeks to step up consolidation in the building materials market. ** Private equity firms AfricInvest and Catalyst Principal Partners have jointly acquired a “significant minority” stake in a second tier Kenyan lender, Prime Bank, both companies said. ** Bingo Industries Ltd has offered to divest its eastern Sydney waste processing plant to address antitrust concerns related to the waste management firm’s planned acquisition of Dial-aDump, Australia’s competition regulator said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)