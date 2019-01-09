Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: ** Pan American Silver Corp’s $1.07 billion cash-and-stock offer to buy rival Tahoe Resources Inc was approved by shareholders of both companies, putting responsibility for Guatemala’s troubled Escobal mine in the hands of a new owner. ** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has acquired German data analysis start-up data Artisans for about 90 million euros ($103.1 million), German business daily Handelsblatt reported in its Wednesday edition. ** Norwegian oil company DNO has raised its stake in Faroe Petroleum to more than 50 percent, it said on Wednesday, satisfying a key condition of its hostile bid for the British competitor. ** Astaldi has received court approval to take out a bridge loan worth 75 million euros ($86 million), the Italian builder said on Wednesday, confirming what a source told Reuters earlier. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)