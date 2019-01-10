Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: ** U.S. technology giant Amazon has acquired cloud computing firm CloudEndure, the Israeli company said. ** London-based fintech company Meniga is buying Sweden-based peer Wrapp for an undisclosed amount as it eyes growth in the Nordic region, it said. ** Switzerland’s Clariant has begun the sale of its pigments business as part of wider streamlining which will be completed by the end of 2020, sources said.

** Mexican petrochemical company Alpek, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Wednesday it had agreed to purchase a PET recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana from Perpetual Recycling Solutions, LLC. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)