Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday: ** A consortium of Virgin Atlantic Ltd, Stobart Group Ltd and Cyrus Capital Partners agreed to buy British regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Stobart said, for 2.2 million pounds ($2.81 million). ** Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said it was delaying plans to form an extensive business alliance with French peer Fnac Darty, in which it owns a 24 percent stake. ** Airtel Tanzania, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel, has agreed to give up a part of its stake to the government, bringing the East African nation’s shareholding to 49 percent from 40 percent previously, president’s office said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)