Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 11, 2019 / 11:13 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday: ** A consortium of Virgin Atlantic Ltd, Stobart Group Ltd and Cyrus Capital Partners agreed to buy British regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Stobart said, for 2.2 million pounds ($2.81 million). ** Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said it was delaying plans to form an extensive business alliance with French peer Fnac Darty, in which it owns a 24 percent stake. ** Airtel Tanzania, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel, has agreed to give up a part of its stake to the government, bringing the East African nation’s shareholding to 49 percent from 40 percent previously, president’s office said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below