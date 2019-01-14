Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Kuwait Finance House plans to sell assets in the range of 100 million dinars ($330.1 million) to 120 million dinars in 2019, the chief executive was quoted in Al Rai newspaper as saying.

** Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and businessman Avihai Stolero have offered to buy unmanned aerial vehicle maker Aeronautics for 850 million shekels ($232 million).

** Qatar Investment Authority aims to raise investments in the United States to $45 billion in the next two years as it rebalances its portfolio of assets away from Europe, its chief executive said on Sunday.

** German rail operator Deutsche Bahn wants to sell its Arriva international subsidiary to plug a 4 billion euro ($4.6 billion) financing gap, though Britain’s looming exit from the European Union is making it hard to value the business, a source close to the plans told Reuters on Sunday.

** Singapore’s CapitaLand is paying S$6 billion ($4.4 billion) to scoop up logistics and industrial assets from state investor Temasek, in a deal that the developer said would create Asia’s largest real estate investment manager.

** Beauty products maker and retailer L’Occitane International S.A. said it will buy beauty and skincare brand ELEMIS for a maximum of $900 million as the Hong Kong-listed firm aims to build a portfolio of premium cosmetics brands.

** Newspaper chain MNG Enterprises Inc plans to make an offer to buy USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc for $12 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

** Pan-European stock market operator Euronext officially launched its all-cash $729 million bid for Oslo Bors , just hours after the Norwegian stock market operator’s board had said it had found alternative bidders.

** Ophir Energy Plc said that it has rejected Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT’s potential buyout offer, saying it “undervalues” the British energy company.

** German media group ProSiebenSat.1 Media said that its Nucom e-commerce unit was taking control of Aroundhome, an online broker for home services and products, in a deal valued at 140 million euros ($161 million).

** India’s Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy Telkom Kenya, the East African nation’s smallest telecoms operator, to create a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom , three industry sources told Reuters.

** Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has bought hot tubs maker Jacuzzi and other brands of spa and bathroom products from a number of investment funds including Apollo , it said.

** The former chief executive officer of Stobart Group Ltd. , Andrew Tinkler, bought about 10 percent of British airline Flybe Group Ltd on Friday, Sky News reported.

** Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday its board has authorized the company to take steps toward implementing a proposed partnership with Boeing Co, after receiving consent from Brasilia.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, is considering raising billions of dollars in a partial flotation of its Asian operations, two Asian banking sources said on Saturday, in a deal that would help to ease its debt burden.

** Major port operator DP World said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire a 71.3 percent stake in Chile’s Puertos y Logistica (Pulogsa) from Minera Valparaiso and other shareholders associated with the Matte Group.