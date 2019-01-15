Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Liberty Latin America Ltd, a wireless and cable operator in South America and the Caribbean, has approached peer Millicom International Cellular SA with an acquisition offer, Millicom said on Monday.

** Australian adult education provider Navitas Ltd said it will back a sweetened buyout proposal worth A$2.09 billion ($1.50 billion) from its founder and a private equity firm, sending its shares to more than a two-year high.

** Australian wealth manager IOOF Holdings Ltd said its buyout of pension assets from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd has been delayed by at least three months, as fallout from a damaging finance sector inquiry hits dealmaking.

** Qatar Airways will not buy a stake in Jet Airways as a substantial portion of the debt-laden Indian carrier is held by Etihad Airways, whose owner Abu Dhabi is an “enemy” of Qatar, its CEO Akbar al-Baker said.

** Britain’s biggest domestic airline Flybe Group Plc said it had reached an agreement to sell its main trading company Flybe Limited and the digital company Flybe.com, for 2.8 million pounds to Connect Airways.

** Thailand is finalising the terms of a merger between TMB Bank Pcl and Thanachart Bank and the Cabinet is expected to approve it by the end of this month, a senior finance ministry official said.

** Buyout group EQT Partners is launching the sale of outsourcing firm VFS in coming weeks in a potential 2-2.5 billion Swiss franc ($2.03-2.54 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.