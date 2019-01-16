Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv Inc said it will buy payment processor First Data Corp in a $22 billion deal, making it one of the largest acquisitions in the financial technology sector.

** Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire U.S.-Israeli software developer ClickSoftware Technologies for around $1.5 billion, the Calcalist financial news website reported.

** Denmark’s DSV has made a $4.1 billion takeover approach to Swiss rival Panalpina to try to close the gap on the world’s top three freight transport companies.

** Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd said it would buy a 51 percent stake in National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS) for $930 million, as the Chinese healthcare service provider continues to diversify into new energy automotive industry.

** Internet Gold-Golden Lines’s, latest attempt to sell its holdings in the parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom has failed.

** Private equity group Ardian is seeking to sell Schleich, the German maker of Smurf figurines as well as plastic animals, dinosaurs, knights and elves, two sources familiar with the deal said.

** Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem said it was in talks to take part in the privatisation of Zimbabwe’s Chemplex that produces phosphorus fertilisers.

** U.S. investment firm General Atlantic is buying a minority stake in Germany’s powercloud GmbH, it said, adding it would support the energy software group in its expansion efforts.