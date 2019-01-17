Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 17, 2019 / 11:00 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co said it had agreed to buy complete control of British grain firm Gleadell Agriculture Ltd by purchasing a 50 percent stake from current partner InVivo.

** Siemens will not make further concessions to save a rail merger deal with France’s Alstom even after European competition authorities demanded further concessions, sources familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy payment processor First Data Corp in a $22 billion all-stock deal, the biggest ever acquisition in the booming market for digital payments.

Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below