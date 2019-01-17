Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co said it had agreed to buy complete control of British grain firm Gleadell Agriculture Ltd by purchasing a 50 percent stake from current partner InVivo.

** Siemens will not make further concessions to save a rail merger deal with France’s Alstom even after European competition authorities demanded further concessions, sources familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy payment processor First Data Corp in a $22 billion all-stock deal, the biggest ever acquisition in the booming market for digital payments.