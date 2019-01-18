Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 11 GMT on Friday:

** U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group and Japan’s biggest investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc are planning a joint takeover bid for beer maker Orion Breweries, the Nikkei reported.

** French telecoms group Orange is considering a bid for Spanish competitor Euskaltel, a move which would consolidate its market position as number two in Spain, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** South African construction company Aveng Ltd said it had sold its water treatment engineering business to an investment company, partially held by the unit’s managing director, for 95 million rand ($6.9 million).

** French bank Societe Generale said it agreed to sell its South African unit offering custody, trustee and clearing services to South Africa-listed bank ABSA as part of a strategy to review its scope of businesses. (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)