(Adds Fortum, Deutsche Bank, Boeing Co, Elior; Updates TomTom)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining said it has agreed to buy a Canadian cobalt explorer with operations in Uganda, as the hunt for quality mines in the battery materials sector gains pace.

** Italy’s Banca Carige needs 200 million euros ($227 million) of fresh capital to clean its balance sheet from soured loans and to attract a potential buyer in the future, daily II Sole 24Ore reported.

** Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said they will not raise their offer price to gain majority control of mobile operator M1 Ltd, a move that could put pressure on Axiata Group, M1’s single largest shareholder.

** Finland’s Fortum is not happy with how slowly its strained relationship with Uniper is improving after taking a 47 percent stake in the German company last year, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said.

** TomTom will remain independent and grow its core digital maps business, its CEO said after the company agreed to sell its fleet management business to Japan’s Bridgestone for 910 million euros ($1 billion).

** Australia’s competition watchdog has delayed its decision on whether to approve the A$15 billion ($10.68 billion) merger of TPG Telecom Ltd and the local arm of Britain’s Vodafone Group PLC after raising concerns in December.

** French dairy group Lactalis announced the acquisition of Egyptian firm Green Land Company via its joint venture Lactalis-Halawa.

** Italy’s Autogrill has submitted a bid for the railways, motorway and airport catering business of France’s Elior, a source told Reuters.

** Preferred bidders for the Areas business of French company Elior are expected to be chosen by the start of March, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

** Germany’s Verdi labour union voiced concern over any possible merger between Germany’s largest banks – Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

** Brazilian investors’ association Abradin said it would file a lawsuit claiming a proposed tie-up between U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Embraer SA should come with a public tender offer, escalating its fight against the proposed deal. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)