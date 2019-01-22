Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining said it has agreed to buy a Canadian cobalt explorer with operations in Uganda, as the hunt for quality mines in the battery materials sector gains pace.

** Italy’s Banca Carige needs 200 million euros ($227 million) of fresh capital to clean its balance sheet from soured loans and to attract a potential buyer in the future, daily II Sole 24Ore reported.

** Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said they will not raise their offer price to gain majority control of mobile operator M1 Ltd, a move that could put pressure on Axiata Group, M1’s single largest shareholder.

** TomTom, the Dutch navigation and digital maps company, said it has agreed to sell its Telematics, or the fleet management business, to Japan’s Bridgestone for 910 million euros ($1.03 billion).

** Australia’s competition watchdog has delayed its decision on whether to approve the A$15 billion ($10.68 billion) merger of TPG Telecom Ltd and the local arm of Britain’s Vodafone Group PLC after raising concerns in December.

** French dairy group Lactalis announced the acquisition of Egyptian firm Green Land Company via its joint venture Lactalis-Halawa.

** Italy’s Autogrill has submitted a bid for the railways, motorway and airport catering business of France’s Elior, a source told Reuters. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)