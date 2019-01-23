Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Apollo Global Management is to buy packaging products maker RPC Group for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.28 billion) in cash after months of negotiations, marking the latest M&A deal for an industry in the midst of a consolidation phase.

** Telefonica’s O2 and Vodafone have stepped up their challenge to British market leader BT by extending their network sharing deal to cover 5G, enabling them to accelerate the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost.

** Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc said it is in talks with Philippine Airlines Inc’s parent company PAL Holdings about making an investment but it had not yet made a “concrete decision”.

** Egypt’s Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD) has called off a planned merger with the Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC), according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

** Viacom Inc said on Tuesday it will buy Pluto TV, a free video streaming TV service, for $340 million in cash to expand its advanced advertising business.

** U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would make a second all-stock takeover bid for Aphria Inc, valuing the Canadian pot producer at about C$2.35 billion ($1.76 billion).

** Shares in Japan Display jumped 11 percent after a report said the smartphone screen maker was in talks for funding from Taiwan’s TPK Holding Co and China’s Silk Road Fund in exchange for a stake of around 30 percent.

** Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API) said it was expected to start due diligence on its A$727 million ($518.6 million) offer for pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd soon.

** Singapore’s Golden Investments said that it will seek a board position at Australia’s Stanmore Coal Ltd as its biggest shareholder, despite the failure of a A$240 million ($171 million) takeover bid.

** Philippine Airlines Inc is closing in on selling a minority stake to a foreign strategic investor, with a deal likely to be sealed in the first half of this year, its president said.

** Troubled Italian lender Popolare di Bari is studying a possible tie-up with other southern mutual banks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Johnson & Johnson is pursuing an acquisition of surgical robotics firm Auris Health Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** French state-controlled power utility EDF has bought a 49 percent stake for an undisclosed amount in African company Conergies Group.

** Polish clothing retailer CCC has held “intensive” talks with shoemaker Leder & Schuh Group about buying the Austrian company but the two sides failed to agree on a purchase price, Austrian newspaper Der Standard reports.

** Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said that it had signed an investment agreement with Chinese company Masterwork , which would acquire a 8.5 stake after a cash capital increase. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)